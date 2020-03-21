Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.10 Million

Analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to announce $150.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Photronics reported sales of $131.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $628.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $624.70 million to $632.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $678.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.50 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub lowered Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,155.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $345,703.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,642.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,499. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Photronics by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 629,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 327,835 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 342,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 203,072 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth $3,068,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth $1,812,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth $1,766,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $591.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.59. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

