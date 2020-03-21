Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Photronics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $36,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,499 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 46,622 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 107,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 60,318 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

