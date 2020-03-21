Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stake Lessened by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its holdings in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,684 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Phreesia worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 339.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91.

PHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 69,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $2,025,798.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 632,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,445,445.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Daniel Nathan sold 9,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $308,085.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,828 shares of company stock worth $6,563,829 over the last three months.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.