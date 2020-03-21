PIBBLE Market Cap Reaches $832,486.58 (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One PIBBLE token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $832,486.58 and approximately $64,149.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.39 or 0.02705055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00195148 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,608,103,480 tokens. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio.

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

