Pillar (PLR) Market Cap Tops $3.92 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. Pillar has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $137.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Pillar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.39 or 0.02705055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00195148 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

