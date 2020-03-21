Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) versus Mizuho Financial Group (NASDAQ:MFG) Financial Analysis

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) and Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pinnacle Financial Partners and Mizuho Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 3 1 0 2.25 Mizuho Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus price target of $66.25, suggesting a potential upside of 95.95%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than Mizuho Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Mizuho Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners 30.10% 9.75% 1.53% Mizuho Financial Group 2.36% 6.63% 0.30%

Volatility & Risk

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Mizuho Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.33 billion 1.94 $400.88 million $5.37 6.30 Mizuho Financial Group $35.42 billion 0.79 $760.24 million $0.42 5.24

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Financial Partners. Mizuho Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Mizuho Financial Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Mizuho Financial Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance products primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, interest rate derivatives, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct and remote deposit, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operates 114 offices, including 47 in Tennessee, 38 in North Carolina, 21 in South Carolina, and 8 in Virginia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company. The company provides deposit products; syndicated, housing, and card loans; business matching services; and advisory services related to overseas expansions, and mergers and acquisitions-related services. It also offers consulting services, including asset management and asset succession; payroll services; and sells lottery tickets issued by prefectures and ordinance-designated cities. In addition, it offers financial solutions, such as bonds, mergers and acquisitions advisory, etc. for corporate customers to meet their needs in fund-raising, investment management, and financial strategies; solutions based on their capital management, business strategy, and financial strategy; solutions related to real estate; advisory services and solutions, such as advice on proposals on various investment products to financial institutions; and financial services that include funding support and public bonds underwriting. Further, the company offers sales and trading services to meet risk hedging and investment needs; investment products for individual customers; and consulting services for institutional investors. Additionally, the company provides products and services related to trust, securitization and structured finance, pension, and stock transfers; securities services; and research, private banking, and information technology-related services. As of March 31, 2018, its branch network included 465 Mizuho Bank, 60 Mizuho Trust and Banking, and 275 Mizuho Securities; and 7,200 ATMs in Japan. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

