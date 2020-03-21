Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,433 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pinterest worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pinterest by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1,245.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,657,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $122,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $1,624,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 554,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,546.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINS. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. 10,620,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,574,053. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.77. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

