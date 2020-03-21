Piper Sandler Reaffirms Buy Rating for Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $49.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average of $56.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion and a PE ratio of -38.90. Crowdstrike has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike’s quarterly revenue was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 4,845,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $256,785,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,845,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,785,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 141,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $7,944,709.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,486,719 shares of company stock worth $293,394,475.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Crowdstrike by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

