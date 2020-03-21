Pirl Price Tops $0.0056 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $378,081.56 and $7,394.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 67,027,014 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.