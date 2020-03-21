Pivot Token Hits Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $196,702.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.53 or 0.02832543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00194661 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00040662 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036494 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about.

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Binance DEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

