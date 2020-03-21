PIVX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $333,373.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, PIVX has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $13.11 million and approximately $333,373.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00003639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bisq and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Coinbe, Bittrex, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Coinroom, Graviex, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Binance, Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin, Crex24, LiteBit.eu and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

