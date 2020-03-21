PIXEL (PXL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $151,134.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $375,310.48 and approximately $151,134.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction.

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

