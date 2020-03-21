PlatinumBAR Trading 53.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. PlatinumBAR has a market cap of $4,525.94 and $102.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 53.5% lower against the dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

