PlayChip (PLA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, PlayChip has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $234.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00053892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000618 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.93 or 0.04365852 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00070929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038370 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015987 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011830 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003789 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

