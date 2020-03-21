PlayChip Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14.00 (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, PlayChip has traded down 9% against the dollar. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $14.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayChip token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN.

About PlayChip

PLA is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip's total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip's official message board is medium.com/playchip.

The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

