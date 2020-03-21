PlayCoin [ERC20] (PLX) Trading Down 22.2% Over Last 7 Days

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.80 or 0.02838645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00193935 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00040712 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036356 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply. The official website for PlayCoin [ERC20] is playcoin.game. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

