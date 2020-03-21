Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $788.37 Million

Brokerages expect that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will announce sales of $788.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $771.14 million and the highest is $812.10 million. Plexus posted sales of $789.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLXS. BidaskClub lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plexus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,000.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,843,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,754,000 after acquiring an additional 54,190 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1,789.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 615,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,360,000 after acquiring an additional 582,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,762,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,273,000 after acquiring an additional 22,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 335,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. Plexus has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.17.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.