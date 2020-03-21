Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). Pluralsight posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

PS opened at $9.05 on Friday. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.92.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $558,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,928 shares of company stock worth $1,464,328. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,715,000 after buying an additional 4,178,303 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,505,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,770,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,192,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,405,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

