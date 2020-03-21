Pluton Price Tops $1.37 (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Pluton token can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00021917 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Liqui. Pluton has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $3,056.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pluton has traded up 40.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pluton alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.12 or 0.02764672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00193228 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00040571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pluton Token Profile

Pluton launched on June 21st, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.