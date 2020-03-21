Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,000. Global Payments accounts for 5.4% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,408,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,799,000 after buying an additional 109,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,323,000 after buying an additional 158,819 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,761,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,444,000 after buying an additional 58,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,092,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,482,000 after buying an additional 70,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 47.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,231,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,876,000 after buying an additional 718,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $203.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.68.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,435 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GPN traded down $11.52 on Friday, hitting $119.00. 5,211,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $116.24 and a 52-week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

