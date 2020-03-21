Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New Investment in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. Repay accounts for approximately 1.5% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP owned 0.30% of Repay as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,515,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,669,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Repay stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.67 million. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

