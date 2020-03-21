Point72 Europe London LLP Sells 18,780 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Point72 Europe London LLP decreased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,780 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 6.0% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $4,576,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,674,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 28.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,883,000 after buying an additional 61,542 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL traded down $5.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.00. 3,681,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.98. The company has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded Estee Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.30.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

