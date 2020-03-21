Point72 Europe London LLP Takes $3.49 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,000. Royal Caribbean Cruises accounts for about 3.1% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,206,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,232,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.10%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at $103,263,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.69.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

