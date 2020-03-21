Point72 Europe London LLP Takes Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 223,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,000. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for 6.1% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,297,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,082,000 after purchasing an additional 309,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 586.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,005,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,762,000 after buying an additional 14,528,391 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,298,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,317,000 after buying an additional 200,014 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,620,000 after buying an additional 1,984,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,251,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,165,000 after buying an additional 216,645 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,746,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,288,381. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

