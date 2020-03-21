Polis (POLIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.76 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Polis has traded up 11% against the dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00007685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and STEX. Polis has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and $7,671.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

