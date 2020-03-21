PolySwarm (NCT) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, TOPBTC, DDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. PolySwarm has a market cap of $1.43 million and $2,443.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.53 or 0.02832543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00194661 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00040662 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036494 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm’s launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, DDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

