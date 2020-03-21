PopularCoin (POP) Reaches Market Cap of $44,851.90

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 64.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded down 72.8% against the U.S. dollar. PopularCoin has a market cap of $44,851.90 and approximately $2.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00619130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015818 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00034798 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00091410 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006709 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008216 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,001,978,922 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

