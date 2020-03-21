Populous Tops One Day Volume of $2.49 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Populous token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00003338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, DragonEX, LATOKEN and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $11.06 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.02670528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00192969 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036401 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Populous

Populous was first traded on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, HitBTC, Mercatox, Kucoin, Bithumb, OKEx, DragonEX, LATOKEN and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

