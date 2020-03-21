Port Capital LLC Acquires 2,775 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Port Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,605,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,020,000 after purchasing an additional 560,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,732,000 after purchasing an additional 217,128 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $15,330,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $8,697,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $5,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSD traded down $10.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.58. The stock had a trading volume of 626,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,436. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Simpson Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $99,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,124.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total transaction of $86,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,166.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,898 shares of company stock worth $410,881 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

