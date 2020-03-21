Port Capital LLC Has $30.33 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Port Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,219 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group makes up 3.3% of Port Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Port Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Arch Capital Group worth $30,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.59.

ACGL traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.97. 4,149,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $48.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $1,884,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,364.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

