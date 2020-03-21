Port Capital LLC Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Port Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. Port Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Ingevity worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 43.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGVT traded down $3.07 on Friday, reaching $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 915,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.28. Ingevity Corp has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $116.88.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 48.02% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ingevity Corp will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingevity news, Director Diane H. Gulyas acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.21 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John C. Fortson acquired 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,105. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,255 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

