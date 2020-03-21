Port Capital LLC Raises Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 2.2% of Port Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Port Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Roper Technologies worth $19,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,184,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 724,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,619,000 after purchasing an additional 233,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $16.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.15. 934,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,928. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

