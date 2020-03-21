Poseidon Network (QQQ) Market Cap Hits $25.03 Million

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Poseidon Network has a market cap of $25.03 million and $477,719.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Poseidon Network token can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.35 or 0.02718557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00195109 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00040724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00054402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016283 BTC.

Poseidon Network Token Profile

Poseidon Network is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,144,575,307 tokens. Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork. Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network. Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Poseidon Network Token Trading

Poseidon Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

