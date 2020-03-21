Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Stock Price

Media headlines about Eaton (NYSE:ETN) have trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Eaton earned a coverage optimism score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Eaton’s ranking:

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN stock traded down $7.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.93. 4,540,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,882,771. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.61. Eaton has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.56.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.