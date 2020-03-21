PotCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.11 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade and Poloniex. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $298.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.07 or 0.02144374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.99 or 0.03619727 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00621640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015806 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00667301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00080829 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00026839 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00539268 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,474,667 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

