Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to announce sales of $42.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.90 million and the lowest is $41.71 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $42.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $174.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.42 million to $178.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $188.89 million, with estimates ranging from $168.28 million to $196.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 33.47%.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $32.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.28. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $64.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

