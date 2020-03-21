Primecoin Price Hits $0.0154 on Top Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Primecoin has a total market cap of $477,768.56 and approximately $2,822.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, BX Thailand, Cryptopia and Bittylicious.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 31,119,932 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, BX Thailand and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

