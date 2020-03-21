PRiVCY Hits Market Capitalization of $28,849.22 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One PRiVCY coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $28,849.22 and $1.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PRiVCY

PRiVCY (CRYPTO:PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

