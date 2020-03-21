PRIZM Price Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001638 BTC on popular exchanges. PRIZM has a market cap of $103.60 million and $430,811.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,015,701,819 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

