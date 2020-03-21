Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stake Lessened by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,526 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $67,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. grace capital acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.21.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $102.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $290.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $99.09 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.21 and a 200-day moving average of $122.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

