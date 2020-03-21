Project Pai Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.17 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $19.69 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Huobi, Bitfinex and HBUS.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00053598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000618 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.11 or 0.04383642 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00069865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038484 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015811 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011734 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,661,622,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,456,842,157 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, Huobi, LBank, OOOBTC, Bitfinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

