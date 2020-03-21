Prometeus Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $407,008.00 (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Prometeus token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00009316 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $407,008.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.02712801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00195306 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040799 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Prometeus Token Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,290,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

