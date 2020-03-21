ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 613,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.25% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $3,804,000. Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 67,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 40,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,758,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,212,945. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $31.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

