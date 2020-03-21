Proton Token (PTT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Proton Token token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, CoinTiger, BCEX and DDEX. Proton Token has a total market capitalization of $484,530.88 and approximately $124,833.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Proton Token has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.39 or 0.02735565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00194824 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040681 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Proton Token

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,289,783,161 tokens. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global.

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, CoinTiger, BitForex, FCoin, DDEX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

