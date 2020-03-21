Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of GATX worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GATX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in GATX by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in GATX by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in GATX by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

GATX stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.89. 533,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,230. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $50.78 and a 12-month high of $86.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. GATX had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

GATX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other GATX news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $390,171.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

