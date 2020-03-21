Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 245,298 Shares of Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 245,298 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of Continental Building Products worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Continental Building Products by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 72,304 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 558,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,358,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBPX remained flat at $$36.99 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51. Continental Building Products Inc has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $364,027.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,946.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

