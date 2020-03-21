PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $168.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PS Business Parks an industry rank of 148 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSB shares. KeyCorp lowered PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,619,000 after acquiring an additional 159,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth about $41,161,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 291.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSB opened at $110.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56. PS Business Parks has a one year low of $105.05 and a one year high of $192.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.51 and its 200-day moving average is $170.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.95%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

