PTON (PTON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 35.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One PTON token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, IDCM and Bilaxy. In the last week, PTON has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. PTON has a market capitalization of $433,771.67 and approximately $74.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.35 or 0.02718557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00195109 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00040724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PTON

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. PTON’s official website is foresting.io.

Buying and Selling PTON

PTON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDCM and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

