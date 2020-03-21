Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $78,701,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,074,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,011,000 after purchasing an additional 606,594 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,273,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,611,000 after purchasing an additional 490,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $42,606,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 463,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,424,000 after purchasing an additional 284,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.97.

TEL stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,068,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,267. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.71 and a 200 day moving average of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

