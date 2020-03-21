Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 19,800 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.31% of ExlService worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 865.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 202,489 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,081,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in ExlService by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 45,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ExlService by 572.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 681.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 34,885 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXLS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ExlService from $86.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

EXLS stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 506,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.37.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $74,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $90,841.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,032.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,619. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

